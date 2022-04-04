One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.