One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

OSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

