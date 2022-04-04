ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 380,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $188,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,929. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

