OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $34.45

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $33.65. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 57 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.27.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,489. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.