OpenOcean Trading Down 13.8% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $16.16 million and $1.87 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

