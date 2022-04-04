Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Opera stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opera by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opera by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Opera by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

