Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Opera stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $13.44.
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
