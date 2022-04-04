Opium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $393,889.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $393,889.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

