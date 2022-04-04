Oppenheimer Comments on General Electric’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.49 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

