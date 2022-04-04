Oppenheimer Comments on Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

