Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHVS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Pharvaris has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,908,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.