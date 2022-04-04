Oppenheimer Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $266.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

