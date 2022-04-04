Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Down 4.6%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.39. 29,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 780,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
