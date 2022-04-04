Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.01 on Monday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

