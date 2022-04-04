Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $7,575,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

