Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €10.00 to €9.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $11.74. Orange shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 31,214 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Orange by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Orange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

