ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $6.60 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092 in the last 90 days. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

