Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 683,625 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $171,893,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,722,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

