ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $101.89

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.89, but opened at $98.52. ORIX shares last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

