Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.03

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.