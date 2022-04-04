Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.03

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

