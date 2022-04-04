O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading Up 0.1%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 41,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 123,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter.

