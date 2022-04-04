Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $350,369.60 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,750,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.
About Overstock.com (Get Rating)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
