Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $350,369.60 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,750,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.