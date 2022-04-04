Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Down 4%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.58. 813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Owlet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Owlet by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

