Oxen Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $38.74 million and approximately $525,650.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,774,488 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

