Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

