Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 6167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
