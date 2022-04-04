Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 6167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

