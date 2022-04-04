Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 750,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

