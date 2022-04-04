PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 700 by Analysts at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.97) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 648 ($8.49).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 479.40 ($6.28) on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 405.60 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 691 ($9.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 541.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.26.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.46), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($594,435.04). Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($34,484.99).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

