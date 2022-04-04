PageGroup’s (MPGPF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $$8.56 during trading hours on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

