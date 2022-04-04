Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 3.6%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.91 and last traded at $66.48. Approximately 1,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $532,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $15,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $11,461,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $11,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after buying an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

