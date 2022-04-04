Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.80

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 6545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth $1,451,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

