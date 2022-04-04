Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,340.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

