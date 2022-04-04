Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $570,949.41 and $162,334.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

