Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37. 1,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
