Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.51 or 0.00031194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

