ParkinGo Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.40 million and $479.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.70 or 0.99702867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00067146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

