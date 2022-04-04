Particl Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,457.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Particl has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00244135 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,033,964 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

