Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $61.21

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $59.41. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 1,726 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

