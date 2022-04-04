Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.38. 881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

