PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,081,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 121.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

