Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $34.83

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.83, but opened at $33.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $625.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

