Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $22.87 million and $1.06 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,001.82 or 0.99967263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

