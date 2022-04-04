Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

