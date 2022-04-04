Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

