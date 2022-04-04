Peony Price Down 14.2% This Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Peony has a total market cap of $60.12 million and $191,564.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 182,153,472 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.