PEPS Coin Hits One Day Volume of $2,023.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $2,023.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00246944 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

