Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.26. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 48,088 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

