Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.26. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 48,088 shares traded.
A number of research firms have commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
