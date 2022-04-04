Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Down 5.3%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 5,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 309,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

