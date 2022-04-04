Permission Coin Achieves Market Cap of $21.56 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and $385,210.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.04 or 0.07518013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,502.09 or 0.99999795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,994,882,651 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

