Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

