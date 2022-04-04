Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Lowered to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.86 ($6.78).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.69) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 387.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

